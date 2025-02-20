A Michigan Scratch-Off Lotto Gift Wins Daughter 4 Million Dollars

A Michigan man's small gift to his daughter pays off to the tune of 4 million dollars.

In Oakland County, a guy picked up what he called a 'Just Because' gift while he was at the Light House Liquor store on West 9 Mile Road in Oak Park.

That gift was a scratch-off lottery ticket called "$150,000,000 Spectacular Instant Game." It started as a pleasant surprise for the anonymous 26-year-old Michigan woman according to the Michigan Lottery,

My dad bought a $150,000,000 Spectacular instant game ticket and gave it to me. I was surprised when he handed it to me, and I asked him why he bought it for me. He said it was a ‘just because gift,’ which I thought was really nice of him.

4 million dollar lottery winner in Michigan Canva loading...

After she scratched the ticket it became much more than a pleasant surprise as she screamed in shock and began to cry. That's the moment she realized that she won 4 million dollars.

The anonymous Michigan woman chose to receive her winnings in one lump sum instead of annual payments. After taxes, she took home 2.7 million dollars. Not too bad for a "just because" gift.

I would have been pretty irresponsible with 2.7 million dollars in my twenties. Hopefully, this winner hired a financial planner and hooked her dad up with a "just because" finder fee.

Congrats anonymous Michigan woman. Enjoy your winnings.

Don't mind me. I'll be daydreaming about what I would do with millions of dollars.

