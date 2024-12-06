$2.86 Million Lottery Ticket Purchased in West Michigan

If you purchased a lottery ticket in Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving week check your ticket, you might be a millionaire.

On the corner of Coit Avenue and Revere Street on the Northeast side of Grand Rapids is a cute little neighborhood liquor store called Coit Libation Station. The Libation Station doesn't usually get this kind of excitement.

It was just announced that a person purchased a Lucky Lotto 47 ticket that matched all 6 numbers in the drawing the day before Thanksgiving. That person, who has yet to come forward, is the winner of the $2.86 million jackpot according to the Michigan Lottery,

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, a lucky player matched the six numbers drawn – 08-10-20-21-34-35 – to win a $2.86 million jackpot. That winning ticket was bought at the Coit Libation Station, located at 3700 Coit Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

If you purchased a Lucky Lotto 47 ticket in Grand Rapids, Michigan last week with the numbers: 08-10-20-21-34-35 you should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division of the Michigan Lottery by calling 844-917-6325. You have one year from the day of the drawing to claim your prize or you lose it.

When you look at the big lottery winner in Michigan, you see a lot of giant jackpots on the East side of Michigan. That's likely due to the larger population of people in and around Detroit compared to the West side of the state. However, we have seen lotto millionaires made from Michigan lotto jackpots from Holland to Schoolcraft. Check out the list below...and good luck.

