Look Inside the Amazing $13mil Estate of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

University of Michigan's Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh just listed his million-dollar home, and it's pretty amazing.

Granted, Harbaugh does have a home in Michigan located in Ann Arbor, but this house is his mansion back in California. Many may not realize the former San Francisco 49ers head coach still has a home in the community of Atherton, after all, he is from the Bay area.

It was reported that back in 2015 Harbaugh bought a home in Ann Arbor for a cool $2.6 million, but that is nothing compared to the hefty price tag of his California estate. The estate he purchased for $6.3 million back in 2012, and was listed for $13 million in 2021, but is now off the market.

The estate has an 8,500-square-foot home and a guest house with five bedrooms. There are a total of eight bathrooms between them. The estate, which covers 1.3 acres in Atherton, also has a motor court with a basketball hoop, a large terrace leading to the pool and fireplace. There is also a horseshoes court.

The gated grounds, with a tree-lined winding drive, is located in an affluent area that, according to the Los Angeles Times, is home to Bay Area sports stars such as Stephen Curry and Jerry Rice that regularly ranks as one of the priciest ZIP Codes in the country.

Harbaugh is riding high right now after winning the Big 10 Title for the first time since 2004 and will face Georgia in the OrangeBowl on New Year's Eve.

Take a look inside at how the Coach of Michigan lives.