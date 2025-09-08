During a time when cuts are being made to higher education, here's are 14 colleges and universities located in Michigan which shine in the national spotlight!

Forbes has released its list of top 500 colleges in America for the 2026 school year and we're proud to share the 14 Michigan schools making the cut this time around:

According to Forbes the search went far beyond standard (boring) ivy league colleges to find the best return on your investment in you. Writes Forbes,

Cost and how well a school fits a student (academically and otherwise), should remain the prime factors as families consider college choices. But the current turmoil could also affect undergraduates’ experiences, college counselors warn...[schools] are ranked based exclusively on outcomes for undergraduates, but it’s worth noting that American graduate education is primed for a huge shakeup

Check out the schools receiving national praise from Forbes when considering student success vs. student debt ratios:

14 Michigan Universities Top Forbes' 2026 College Rankings

