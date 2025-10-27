University of Michigan Offering Night Tours Of Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium which has also been dubbed "The Big House" is not only the largest stadium in the state of Michigan or the United States but is actually the third biggest stadium in the entire world. The Big House comfortably holds over 100,000 people inside and just held its first concert not too long ago.

The last few years have seen lots of new things coming to Michigan stadium like the updated Jumbotron, an improved lighting and sound system, and of course it's first night college football game. Michigan stadium is one of the most iconic and famous stadiums to ever exist and many people make it their life mission to see at least one game at The Big House.

Now, those same people will have an opportunity to get an exclusive look at the Big House in a way they couldn't have imagined before. The University of Michigan has given several tours of Michigan Stadium throughout its storied lifetime, but they have all been during the day and before the renovations you see today, now they are offering a new tour to its fans.

Have You Ever Visited Or Toured The Big House?

MLive via MSN reports:

The University of Michigan is offering a behind the scenes nighttime tour of “The Big House” on Sunday, November 2 beginning at 4:30 p.m. The tour will take fans into the Michigan locker room, as well as into the Jack Roth Stadium Club, and into the Lloyd Carr Tunnel, before headed onto the field. Fans will also be able to play catch while on the field, as well as kick a field goal and take photos on the 50-yard line. Tour tickets, $40 - $70, can be purchased here. Children under five are not permitted on the tour.

It's already really cool that fans get the opportunity to walk around the inside of one of the best stadiums to ever exist, now they get an opportunity to do so under the lights and sit through a history presentation by Dr. Robert Soderstrom, author of “The Big House, Fielding H. Yost and the Building of Michigan Stadium."