It's now easier than ever for Detroit Lions fans in West Michigan to support their favorite team on the road!

Thanks to a new deal with Delta Airlines direct flights to select cities will be offered this fall for the upcoming football season. Here's what you need to know:

Fans of the Detroit Lions have been gearing up for the new season since the moment the final whistle was blown at Ford Field when we lost out on Super Bowl contention thanks to the Washington Commanders.

Thankfully access to away Lions games just got easier with a new deal offering nonstop flights from Grand Rapids, Michigan to five U.S. cities where the Detroit Lions are scheduled to play away games-- as well as one University of Michigan game.

In a press release from Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Airport Authority President and CEO Tory Richardson said,

We’re excited to offer these flights to fans for what we hope will be another winning season of Lions football...With home games at Ford Field in high demand, our partners at Delta are making it easier than ever for West Michiganders to catch the Lions in action at five exciting away game destinations

The Schedule

Tickets for these direct Lions game flights are now on sale at Delta.com and include the following games:

University of Michigan at Oklahoma , departing Sept. 5 returning Sept. 7

, departing Sept. 5 returning Sept. 7 Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, departing Sept. 22 returning Sept. 23

Ravens, departing Sept. 22 returning Sept. 23 Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, departing Oct. 11 returning Oct. 13

Chiefs, departing Oct. 11 returning Oct. 13 Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders, departing Nov. 8 returning Nov. 10

Commanders, departing Nov. 8 returning Nov. 10 Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, departing Nov. 15 returning Nov. 17

Eagles, departing Nov. 15 returning Nov. 17 Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, departing Dec. 12 returning Dec. 15

Adds Amy Martin, Vice President North America Network Planning,

We know our Michigan customers love their teams, so we have timed these flights to make it faster and easier to get them to the games that matter most

