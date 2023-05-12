It was a sad day when we learned of the sudden closing of the Zoo City Beastro in Portage. In a now-deleted Facebook post the restaurant teased an upcoming re-brand, but they didn't reveal many details about their new project.

However, we finally know what the new venture taking its place will be!

Get our free mobile app

It was only back on April 22 that Zoo City Beastro shared their news saying,

Sorry, Zoo City is permanently closed. Stay tuned because we have something great coming your way!

So, What Is It?!

The Climax Restaurant Group has announced that as part of the new re-brand they're bringing a Battle Creek favorite closer to Kalamazoo and will soon be opening West Michigan's newest Long Island Café location.

The original Battle Creek location has been a popular breakfast and lunch spot for years, and now fans will be able to grab all their favorite a little closer to home!

Says the restaurant group,

Long Island Café is spreading its delicious charm to a new location...Our team is eagerly waiting to serve you with the same love and warmth that you’ve come to know and adore at our Battle Creek location...We can’t wait to welcome you to the newest addition to our Long Island Café family!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What's On the Menu?

The restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch only, 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Current offerings on the menu at their Battle Creek location include omelettes and scrambles, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, breakfast sandwiches-- all your brunch favorites. Looking at their menu makes me excited (and hungry) for this new restaurant in Portage.

Long Island Cafe - Portage will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, May 15 at 7:00 a.m. Monday also happens to be National Mimosa Day, which is perfect because they're offering new mimosa towers at their Portage restaurant.

Find more details here.

7 of the Best Takeout Restaurants in Southwest Michigan Whether you're on the go or you need dinner for the fam fast, here are 7 spots to check out in Southwest Michigan.