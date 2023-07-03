It's about damn time!

Fresh off her headlining set at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival, Michigan native and Grammy winning record artist Lizzo is set to put on another dazzling performance closer to home. Well, an animated version of her at least.

This is the collaboration we didn't know we needed: Lizzo + lasers. Thankfully, the Michigan Science Center is a step ahead of us and inviting the public to enjoy the music of Lizzo like neve before.

Now, don't get me wrong I love a good laser light show! When I lived in Grand Rapids my friends and I went and saw a handful of laser light shows at the Public Museum. However, the soundtrack was a bit dare I say-- dated. We're talking like Led Zeppelin and The Beatles, dated.

That's why I'm so excited for a new, updated show featuring the music of our very own Lizzo.

Made in Michigan

Melissa Viviane Jefferson a.k.a. Lizzo was born in Detroit on April 27, 1988. She lived in Michigan up until age 10 when she and her family moved to Texas. It was there in Texas that Lizzo became a classically trained flutist.

After moving to Minnesota Lizzo began her hip-hop career, releasing her debut studio album Lizzobangers in 2013. However, it wasn't until the 2019 release of her chart-topping album Cuz I Love You that Lizzo became a household name!

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

Michigan Science Center

To celebrate the accomplishments of the Detroit native, the Michigan Science Center is putting on a special laser light show on July 7th,

...featuring a spectacular range of music from the witty and talented artist, Lizzo! Experience her unique blend of hip-hop, soul, and empowering messages in a dazzling laser light spectacle.

Showtimes are 5:00, 6:00, and 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7 as a part of their First Friday Late Nights at the museum series, and the price of admission is included with your $23 general admission ticket price.

Which other Michigan recording artists do you think deserve their own laser light show next?

