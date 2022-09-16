She is a source of self-confidence and self-love.

If you follow Lizzo on any of her social media platforms, you will know how much she excudes self-confidence and self-love.

She also strives for others to love themselves.

With her shapewear line with Fabletics called Yitty, Lizzo is helping so many people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. On the Yitty website, there is a quote by Lizzo that says:

"I want you to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and feel f***ing confident and say: I love you, I want to treat you well, you deserve this."

Words to live by for sure!

Lizzo is the definition of a quadruple threat.

How many things can Lizzo do?

2022 MTV VMAs – Show Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G loading...

Obviously we are all well acquainted with her phenonmal singing and rapping skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Many know that she is a trained flutist, but a few people forget that Lizzo is also an actress, too. Lizzo plays the character named Liz in the 2019 film, Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and KeKe Palmer.

IMDB IMDB loading...

She also stars in the upcoming show called 'Yeti, Yeti" that is currently in post-production, according to IMDB. In my personal opinion, I would love to see Lizzo in more acting projects.

She's honest about not feeling okay all of the time.

Lizzo is very open and honest about her mental health, especially as a worldwide known popstar. It is extremely comforting, in a way, we are not alone.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

In June of 2019, Lizzo uploaded an Instagram video speaking about her personal battle with depression.

While speaking with Variety, Lizzo explains the conversation she has with her therapist.

"Fame happens to you, and it’s more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it’s like — my DNA didn’t change. Nothing changed about me. My anxiety didn’t go away. My depression didn’t go away. The things that I love didn’t go away. I’m still myself. But the way y’all look at me and perceive me has changed. It’s a very weird, kind of formless thing. I don’t want to seem ungrateful. It was sad, and I had to talk to my therapist about the loss of who I was. Most famous people have been famous just as long as they’ve been a person, so they have acclimated more to it. I was going into dive bars and getting shitfaced in 2018. And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me. By 2019, I noticed I couldn’t go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff."

She is always for the girls, especially the Big GRRLS.

Now, we know Lizzo embraces body positivity but she takes it to a whole other level.

74th Primetime Emmys - Show Getty Images loading...

Released in March of this year, Lizzo's 3 time Emmy award-winning reality show, 'Watch For The Big Grrrls," was about the search for dancers that "look like her".

Lizzo spoke with E! about how important it was for her to seek out women who looked like her.

"It's more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look."

She loves her hometown, Detroit.

After her Emmy win this past weekend, Lizzo is doing something special for her hometown.

Recently, it was announced that the Detroit native will be having a small invitation-only hometown concert, in partnership with SiriusXM.

The intimate performance will be for SiriusXM subscribers at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit on Wednesday, October 5th, which is the night before she headlines at the well-known venue, Little Caesars Arena.