Have you ever had one of those moments when you want to drop everything, pack your bags and move to a new place to start a new light? With pandemic fatigue at an all time high, we're all experiencing that sense of escape and change.

So, maybe it's time you changed career paths. Do you think you could run an air b&b? or Maybe just outright own a bed and breakfast somewhere scenic? How about an entire cafe and motel in Michigan's scenic and breathtaking Upper Peninsula.

A new listing from Great Lakes and Land Real Estate shows that an iconic spot in Marquette Michigan is up for sale after 60+ years of serving it's community.

Great Lakes and Land Real Estate Great Lakes and Land Real Estate loading...

The Corner Cafe & Motel

14165 US 41, Champion, MI 49814

According to the listing, "This Commercial Property is located in Marquette County's Humboldt Township, on US-41, the main east-west highway corridor through Michigan's Upper Peninsula! It is also at the corner of M-95, which runs north and south through the central U.P.!!

This High Visibility property intersection has been called "Koski's Korner" for many years, and everyone traveling to Marquette from Ironwood in the western U.P., and from Iron Mountain in the southern U.P., passes this property! The Restaurant and Motel are located on a 1.75+/- Acre parcel, and another parcel of approximately 9+/- Acres (part of which adjoins the commercial location, and part of which lies across the US-41 highway) is included in the sale."

The cafe property is 1320 Square feet, and can seat around 42 hungry folks who come to visit you. It also has a owners residence in the top of the restaurant, so you're able to live on site yourself.

The Two-Story Motel was built in about 1963 and has 5,000+ Square Feet of Area, and has been maintained over the years making it a wonderful space for your future guests to rest.

Want to own this piece of history? They're asking for $295,900 – For Information, you can contact the realtors Tim or Linda Keohane at timandlinda@greatlakesandland.com