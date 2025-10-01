Imagine forking over hundreds for a concert, only to feel like you’re stuck in the nosebleeds. That's the reality for many fans these days, and it's getting worse.

Recently, during an interview on CNBC, Michael Rapino, the CEO of Live Nation, said that the concert tickets are dramatically underpriced and have been for a long time.

I always joke that sports, it's like a badge of honor to spend 70 grand for a Knicks courtside. They beat me up if we charge $800 for Beyoncé. We have a lot of runway left.

Rapino goes on to say that the average concert ticket price is $72. He says that with a tone that reflects a rich man who is out of touch with the reality of his customers.

I recently took my son to see the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. We had the worst seats. They were covered in spider webs. Not to mention, the seats were very high up, with a massive obstruction. Not only could we barely see the field, but we couldn't see the Jumbotron either. Those tickets cost me a whopping $422 a seat. I can't imagine what good seats for two losing teams would cost.

Yet, a man worth $150 million who is the CEO of a company that made nearly $6 billion in gross profit in 2024, is telling Michiganders during a terrible economy, that we need to pay far more money for concert tickets.

Live Nation says that concert tickets are underpriced. However, they have been increasing at a breakneck pace on average, over 4 times the rate of inflation, according to a 2024 article from Hypebot.

Concert ticket prices increased 80.5% since 2021, according to a new study. Since 1996, concert prices have ballooned 428.7% from just $25.81 to $136.46.

Live Nation's CEO seemed to be sending a very clear message that concert ticket prices are about to go way up. Are you willing to pay thousands of dollars for a concert ticket?

