Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell is on a hot streak! Not only has the former NFL player lead the team to historic success but he's found unexpected fame along the way. That includes his latest stint on the small screen starring in Applebee's commercials.

The original 2024 ad which sparked it all was a :30 second commercial highlighting Applebee's 50 cent boneless wings promotion for the start of the NFL season. The campaign became such a crowd favorite that Applebee's again called up Campbell to star in another commercial which some hailed as,

...another masterclass performance from the Lions head coach. - Thomas Cook, FOX17

As we prepare to kick-off the 2025 NFL season on Monday, August 18 WXYZ's Brad Galli shared a first look at Campbell's newest Applebee's commercials which are also set to feature Houston Texan's quarterback C.J. Stroud and Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Upon sharing the video to his official Facebook page several Howell, Michigan area residents shared a fun tidbit:

The ad was actually filmed on location at the Howell Applebee's off Grand River Ave.

I'm glad I'm not the only one who finds these quirky commercials wildly entertaining. Fan reactions on social media include:

"Best server ever. I love these commercials with Coach Campbell." - Christopher Hill

"Yes! This is quickly becoming my favorite part of football season" - Nancy Fobare

"Has he been promoted to shift manager now? He was assistant manager last year." - Anne Lao

Campbell's 2024 Applebee's commercials were reportedly filmed in New Jersey. Nice to see him back in Lions territory for the latest round!

