As the Lions charge into this matchup, their winning streak has fans buzzing. Can they maintain that spark against the Chiefs' storied history?

As we bask in the glory of the Detroit Lions beating two Ohio teams back-to-back, we look ahead to the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how you can watch the Detroit Lions play the Chiefs in Kansas City this Sunday Night.

Sure, the Lions are on a 4-game winning streak with a 4-1 record, while the Kansas City Chiefs are in third place in their division with a disappointing 2-3 record. On paper, the Lions should dominate the Chiefs, just as they did the Bengals last Sunday. However...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Let's not forget that Kansas City has been to the Super Bowl 7 times in total. In fact, the Chiefs have played in 5 of the last 6 Super Bowl games. The Detroit Lions are clawing their way to a possible first Super Bowl appearance this season. However, the Detroit Lions roar into Kansas City, leading the NFL in scoring and topping the Kansas City Chiefs in nearly every stat on offense and defense.

Get our free mobile app

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in week 6 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, October 12th, 2025. Kick off is at 8:20 PM Eastern Time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

READ MORE: 18 Michigan Colleges Ranked Amongst The Nations Best

READ MORE: 18 Michigan Colleges Ranked Amongst The Nations Best

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Kansas City Chiefs game?

Alpena: WBKB-TV (on 11.2)

Detroit: WDIV-TV

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WEYI-TV

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WOOD-TV

Lansing: WILX-TV

Marquette: WLUC-TV

Sault Ste. Marie: WTOM-TV

Traverse City-Cadillac: WPBN-TV

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Kansas City Chiefs game?

Peacock

Universo

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta