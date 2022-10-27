Ready for Endless Cuddles? Meet Little Lilly, Just 2 Months Old

It's Dog Days! A term that may get confusing when we have a cat in studio. But, oh what an adorable cat she is!

This is Lilly. Lilly is a kitten, only a couple of months old, but she already has a huge personality. She's talkative, curious, and has no problem showing affection as you can see from our Facebook live this morning:

Even though I'm slightly allergic, I couldn't resist cuddling her. I must say, she has the softest fur and an incredibly loud purr for such a little animal.

Lilly is up to date on her shots, microchipped, and ready for her forever home! Since she's a kitten, she should be able to adapt to any home whether you have kids, other animals, or it's just you. She'd make a great addition to the family.

Lilly also has siblings at the SPCA of SW Michigan should you be looking for more than one kitten. You can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here to inquire about Lilly or any of the animals currently up for adoption.

You can also stop by anytime during their normal business hours. They're located at 6955 West KL Avenue in Kalamazoo and are open Monday - Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm.

Looking to really change a life? Consider adopting Swayzee. He's currently the SPCA's longest resident after being in the shelter for 18 months. Yes, the SPCA does an incredible job of caring for the animals in their shelter but, that's no place for a dog to live long-term.

You can learn more about Swayzee and see if he's right for you below:

And, don't forget, Pet-O-Ween 2022 is currently underway. Voting ends on October 30th. Check out all of the adorable animals in costumes and see if you can pick a favorite here.

