A fan-led memorial event is planned after the singer/songwriter's passing at age 31.

Fans of both Liam Payne's solo music and his career with British boy band One Direction are mourning the artist's not only unexpected, but tragic passing at a hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

However, there's much speculation and rumor surrounding the events leading to Liam's death which leaves fans with more questions than answers. According to toxicology reports Payne had a mixture of various illicit drugs in his system including something called "pink cocaine" which I have literally never heard of until now.

Despite his recent battles in the press, let's not forget Liam was not only an artist and performer but a father as well; Payne shares a 7 year-old son with singer Cheryl Cole.

I happened to see a poster for a Liam Payne memorial event that's about to take place in West Michigan and want to make sure other fans who are mourning the loss of Liam know there's a place where they can gather for comfort and community.

Fans Pay Tribute To Liam Payne Mourners in Buenos Aires - Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images loading...

While many celebrities came forward to pay their tributes to Liam I thought Justin Bieber said it best in his statement to fans,

Just remember you are allowed to grieve as a fan...To love someone, you’ve never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their work, you are allowed to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone. Because even if they never knew your name, they changed your world

The memorial will take place Saturday, October 26 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. According to the event page fans will gather at 6:00 p.m. to celebrate the life and music of Liam. Fans are encouraged to bring posters, drawings, letters, candles, and flowers for the event. Find more details here.

11 Biggest Selling Artists in Music History from Michigan