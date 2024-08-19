Actress Left Hollywood for New Life In Michigan and Loves It

Hollywood character actress with 70 Movies and TV Shows to her credit is now a Michigander. Here's why.

Heather Matarazzo may not be a household name, but there's no doubt you've seen her multiple times either on the big screen or on one of your favorite TV shows. It's hard to miss Matarazzo as she played Lilly in The Princess Diaries and was also in blockbuster movies like The Devil's Advocate, Welcome to the Dollhouse, and Scream. Not to mention Matarazzo's appearances on TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Now and Again, and The L Word. Heather Matarazzo's resume is beyond impressive. Impressive, but not easy. In 2017, the Matarazzo told the Guardian that she just wanted to create and pay the rent

An independent project runs for two to three weeks – at most and we get paid $125 for the day, that’s after working for 16-18 hours. And I’m thinking, all I want to be able to do is pay rent, create and bring about stories to the world that need to be told.

She went on to say that she considered driving for Lyft to pay the bills at one point. It's hard to imagine having the means to afford a life in Los Angeles no matter what you do for a living. The cost of living in Michigan is dramatically lower and it just so happens that Heather Matarazzo's wife, comedian, writer, and film producer, Heather Turman is from the Mitten as she explained in a TikTok she uploaded Sunday.

When Heather Matarazzo isn't mowing her own lawn or eating cherries somewhere in Michigan she's in Dublin filming for the Netflix series "Wednesday" Season 2. Since Heather has only lived in New York and L.A., what Michigan suggestions should we give her?

