It’s Illegal To Mow Your Lawn Outside Of These Hours In Indiana

With fall around the corner in Indiana, there are a few months left before we trade in lawnmowers for snow shovels. And while we can't always predict the exact time we'll be doing lawn maintenance, you could be operating your lawnmower during hours that can get you fined.

It's no surprise that lawnmowers are noisy. While it's not expected that people will 'quietly' mow their lawns, operating a lawn mower outside of certain hours can result in fines and penalties for homeowners. Noise ordinances vary across the state and that's where we must be mindful in Indiana when mowing the lawn.

Some Indiana cities may restrict lawnmowers, leaf blowers, weed trimmers, and garden tractors during certain hours to prevent disturbances to neighbors and maintain a peaceful environment. Local ordinances in Indiana set their curfews and often vary from one another. However, each ordinance defines excessive noise as violating the comfort and health of others nearby. This includes late-night partying, construction at inappropriate times, and noise produced by tools related to the maintenance of homes and grounds including lawnmowers.

Quiet hours are usually between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. during weekdays and on weekends, between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. So avoiding those hours for lawnmowing and being mindful of our neighbors is key and checking your city's noise ordinance is also a good idea to be on the safe side.

