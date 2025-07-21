Detroit Deploys Remote-Controlled Lawn Mower Robots Along I‑75
Are robots taking over Detroit?
No, this isn't some Transformers: The Last Knight situation come to life. While the franchise flick was famously filmed in the Detroit-area these real-life robots are actually making things safer for maintenance crews.
"A big step up"
I must admit I always get nervous for maintenance crews whenever I'm driving along the interstate and see one of those "mowing ahead" signs. With the way people drive these days combined with a general inattentiveness it seems like an accident just waiting to happen.
Terry Payne from Payne Landscaping told Detroit's WXYZ,
It���s a really big step up. We used to ride on the mowers a lot. This is a big difference
Payne has been cutting the grass along the freeways for 20 years and thinks this new robot model is an improved and safer method. I should think so!
WXYZ reports about 80% of Detroit's freeways have sloped grass, according to the city. Can you imagine how not only awkward, but dangerous that must be to mow? I say it's about time Detroit joined the 21st century!
Another type of robot you may encounter in Detroit is part of a pilot program to help eliminate food waste throughout the city. "Penny Pickup" is a new program that brings a motorized robot to local restaurants to pickup food scraps.
The media outlet reports the robot travels at about 3 miles per hour along the sidewalks of downtown Detroit and can travel between 2-3 miles on a single charge. San Morello is currently the only restaurant to participate but the organization hopes to add more restaurants in the future.
