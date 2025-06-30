Some notable Hollywood trivia for your favorite Michigan movie buff.

How many of these locations do you recognize? Some of these are almost "blink and you miss it" fast. If you know, you know:

Why is no one talking about what a let down Amazon's "Holland" Michigan movie was?

The film stars A-lister Nicole Kidman, is set in a real Michigan town, the plot centers around Holland's famous Tulip Time Festival-- could it be any more Pure Michigan?

And despite all that it was still a flop. Perhaps because we could all see how phony it was knowing a film titled Holland was barely filmed in Holland, Michigan at all!

For years major movie productions sought out Michigan for its film tax incentives. Once those were repealed by then-Governor Rick Snyder in 2015 everyone started ditching Michigan for places like Georgia, Tennessee, or overseas.

When I was attending college and interning in Grand Rapids, Michigan I remember two big productions taking over town and both involved actor Jesse Eisenberg. I had various friends who were booted from their apartment complex while crews were filming and I was this-close to booking a role as an extra. I miss those days!

While talks of restoring Michigan's film tax credit have been in the works for years, will Hollywood ever come back to Michigan?

