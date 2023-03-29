5 Gorgeous Lavender Farms You Can Visit in West Michigan

Spring is officially here. While the weather isn't cooperating as I type this, soon, we'll be able to see tons of blooming flowers in the state of Michigan.

Lavender, specifically, is one of my favorites. The smell, the color...I just find it gorgeous.

Imagine my delight when I learned that there are several lavender farms you can visit right here in West Michigan when they are open for the season. Here are at least 5:

1. Cherry Point Farm & Market

Cherry Point Farm & Market, in Shelby, operates as a market for homemade goods, vegetables, and more. They're also home to the Lavender Labyrinth, a stunning attraction that can be seen with Google Maps:

They do operate seasonally. Find more information on their website or Facebook page.

2. Summerhouse Lavender Farm

Located in Fennville, Summerhouse Lavender Farm acts as an event space, a community gathering place, and a peaceful oasis for visitors, according to their website. While they won't open to guests until the summer, they do have an online store that operates year-round. Find dried lavender, lotions, bath bombs, and more here.

3. Lavender Hill Farm of Niles, MI

In case the name didn't give it away, this farm is located in Niles. During the summer months, when their lavender is in full bloom, they offer u-pick options and a gift shop filled with products that are made with the lavender grown on-site. During the winter, they offer visits by appointment only. However, starting on April 1st, they'll be open every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Learn more and check out their shop here.

4. Hickory Creek Lavender Farm

Hickory Creek Lavender Farm is a family-owned farm in Stevensville. The farm has been in the family for 100 years and their lavender is hand-picked, according to their website. They also offer u-pick during the summer months and have an active, online store. Learn more and find their offered products here.

5. Shades of Lavender Farm

Shades of Lavender, in Mattawan, is open year-round but their hours may vary. While the lavender bloom is seasonal, you'll be able to find soap, sugar scrubs, and more made with the lavender grown on the farm in their on-site store. Learn more on their website.

Looking for something to do while awaiting the fresh lavender blooms? Here are a few suggestions:

