Depending on your age, when you hear the word 'labyrinth', images of David Bowie in a fantastic mullet or strange monsters may come to mind thanks to both Labyrinth (1986) and Pan's Labyrinth (2006).

However, it seems that Michigan has its very own and much more pleasant labyrinth on the coast of Lake Michigan.

I recently learned about this thanks to the Facebook group A Michigan Thing Group and I can't believe I hadn't heard of this before.

The Lavender Labyrinth, in Shelby, has been a part of Cherry Point Farm & Market for at least 20 years. And, it is stunning.

Via/ Youtube Via/ Youtube loading...

Aside from being visually pleasing, this labyrinth has to smell heavenly too. According to Cherry Point Farm & Market's website, at the center of the labyrinth lies an herb garden that includes over 30 beds filled with a number of different kinds of herbs. Plus, the path is outlined by blossoming lavender plants which smell delightful, in my opinion.

Judging by the website, there doesn't seem to be any sort of charge to see the labyrinth either which makes it even more incredible.

Can't visit in person? That's a bummer but, thanks to drones and their ability to capture stunning footage, you can see a little glimpse and learn more about the labyrinth below:

Get our free mobile app

Cherry Point Farm & Market operates as a market for fresh baked goods, a tea room on Tuesdays, and a spot for lunch on the weekends. Make sure to make your visiting plans now as they're open seasonally from May until October.

You can stay up to date on everything happening with the farm and the labyrinth, like how they now have their own puzzles, on their website or Facebook page:

If you love getting outdoors during the summer months and are looking for things to do, check this out. It's an arboretum in Illinois that features giant, hand-carved sculptures:

Check Out These Stunning Sculptures at the Morton Arboretum in Illinois Human + Nature is set to run through March of 2023. Have you seen these towering sculptures in person?