Michigan has endured several storms this season with record-breaking snowfall across the Great Lakes state. With plenty of time left in winter for more snow, when can Michigan residents expect the last snowfall?

Here's When Michigan Can Expect The Last Snowfall Of The Winter

Michigan will soon 'Spring Forward,' with many residents eager for warmer temperatures and longer days. And hopefully seeing more flowers and green grass and a lot less snow. Daylight saving time begins on March 2nd and the first official day of Spring falls on March 20th. But just because the calendar says one thing, doesn't mean we can officially put the shovels and snow boots away.

Michigan residents should be prepared to stick out the winter season for at least another month. According to weather records from the National Weather Service (NWS), snow is expected to fall into April, possibly even later. The average date for the latest measurable snowfall of 0.1 inches is April 7. NWS predicts above-average precipitation from March to May. While May snowfall is rare in the Great Lakes state, Michigan Tech reports the U.P. saw 12 inches of snow in May 2023.

According to meteorologists, the snowfall in Michigan this winter has a few cities over 100 inches. And several others are not far behind. Check out the list below and see if your city made the list for the most snowfall this winter.

