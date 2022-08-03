Have You Seen This Huge (and Pretty Unique) Pet Store in Lansing?

A recent Tiktok showing the inner workings of a very popular pet store in Lansing has now gone viral.

Now, perhaps you, the reader, are very familiar with this pet store. However, I had never heard of it until today and I don't understand how. Preuss Pets, in Lansing, is owned by people who have been in the pet industry for over 40 years, according to their Facebook page.

However, after watching the above-mentioned Tiktok, simply calling this place a pet store doesn't feel very fair.

First off, in recent years many pet stores across the country have been caught either mistreating animals or allowing the animals' habitat to become filthy or just unlivable. The Animal Legal Defense Fund even has a website with instructions on what to do should you stumble across a pet store that, for lack of a better description, is in bad condition.

That is not the case at Preuss Pets. Quite the opposite, in fact. Reviews on their Facebook page praise how well kept the animals are and, according to their website, they make sure that each pet is a right fit for the potential home. They even keep a veterinarian on site.

Secondly, from the Tiktok video alone, it's safe to say that this pet store is perhaps one of the most unique out there.

Their building is 22,000 square feet and features a river running through the center of the store:

I believe those fish are also available for purchase.

Thirdly, and perhaps this is just my personal experience, I've never seen a pet store offer support and guidance after the pet has been purchased. But, on their website, Preuss Pets says,

Our commitment to our animals doesn’t end the moment they leave the store. Once you’re a member of the Preuss Pets family, you’re a member for life! If at any time you have a question, comment, or concern about your pet, please contact us and we’ll be happy to discuss it with you!

They also contribute to local organizations and are always looking for ways to support the community, again, according to their website which you can see here.

What Kind of Pets Do They Sell?

You won't usually find kittens or puppies here although, they do offer toys, food, and more for those animals. Instead, Preuss Pets offers more "exotic" animals. That includes:

Multiple species of fish

Birds (they often hand feed the little baby birds in their store)

Reptiles like geckos, snakes, and more

Small animals like gerbils, hedgehogs, and rabbits

You can see all of their offered pets, including upcoming availabilities here. Keep in mind, most adoptions can be done on sight. But, if you'd like to make a reservation, you're more than welcome to. You can also find Preuss Pets on Facebook or Instagram.

Visiting the store in person would, obviously, be the best way to see all the things detailed above. However, Tiktok creator @The_Fitness_Outdoorsman did a great job capturing some of the highlighted features of Preuss Pets in a recent Tiktok that has now gained over 400,000 views. Check it out:

While you're in Lansing, should you decide to visit, don't be surprised if you see random animal statues positioned atop some local rooftops. Apparently, it's a thing there:

