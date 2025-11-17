Traveling this holiday season? Make sure your gifts and goodies-- including Mackinac Island fudge-- pass TSA inspection.

Only in Michigan would this even be a question:

Get our free mobile app

"Is my fudge TSA approved?"

As we Michiganders know, fudge, particularly Mackinac Island fudge, is a signature state delicacy, but have you ever wondered how that came to be? According to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau it started with the fur trade industry:

As Mackinac Island evolved from a center of fur trade into a summer resort destination, Victorian-era vacationers began to identify the island with sweets. At first, the most common candy was maple sugar harvested by Native Americans. Other treats, including fudge, soon followed.

Mackinac Island Fudge, Michigan Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash loading...

Did you know: during peak tourist season on the island, nearly ten thousand pounds of fudge is made daily?

However, if you're planning to bring any delicious fudge from Michigan while visiting friends and family out-of-state this holiday season, one Tiktoker, @alixtraeger, is urging caution when going through TSA security screening:

I'm flying out of Michigan...Fudge happens to be the same density as explosives. So, I had to take it out of my bag. Beware of fudge!

Read More: Aldi Helps Michigan Families' Thanksgiving Budget

Read More: Aldi Helps Michigan Families' Thanksgiving Budget

According to the TSA solid foods are permitted in both checked and carry-on luggage, however TSA may choose to inspect the item if it causes an issue with their x-ray machines. As such, the TSA advises travelers to:

...organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.

In other words, keep that fudge within reach when flying because it just might get flagged for inspection and cause delays which may lead to you missing your flight. Safe travels this season!

How to Spot a Fudgie on Mackinac Island We know "Fudgie" is a nickname for people who visit Mackinac Island...Here's how to spot someone who just can't FUDGE their "fudginess." Gallery Credit: Maitlynn Mossolle

Courtlin's First Trip to Mackinac Island This summer, I took my very first trip to Mackinac Island in Michigan! Here's a look at our absolutely perfect girls' getaway! Gallery Credit: Courtlin