It's not every day you see a sea of blue in a sea of green, especially when things don't go as planned. This trip had its surprises!

Important note: Green Bay is the smallest city in the NFL by far to have a team. This small town up in the frozen tundra of Wisconsin, right off of Lake Michigan, has a population of just over 106,000 residents. That's like the Kalamazoo/Portage area having an NFL team. When you consider the fact that Lambeau Field holds 81,441 people, you quickly realize that this town is ALL about their Packers.

My son and I hit the road last weekend to arguably the most legendary football stadiums in America, Lambeau Field. There were a couple of things we knew for sure about what to expect in Green Bay. We were wrong about everything.

Confession Number 1: I Knew the Lions Would Dominate.

Let's get the obvious one out of the way now. We expected the Detroit Lions to destroy the Green Bay Packers. I even dyed my hair blue for the game. Clearly, that didn't happen as the Lions lost to the Packers 27-13.

It's not just that the Lions lost. The Lions never once had the lead. I didn't recognize the team. Where was the passion? Where was the aggressive play-calling? Where was the defense?

When we pay the outrageous prices the NFL now charges for horrible seats, we're taking the chance that the team we love might lose. It was a hard one to swallow

Confession Number 2: The Locals Will Be Hostile!

I could not have been more wrong about this one. From the first moment my son and I got out of the car in all of our Lions gear, we were greeted very warmly.

From the parking lot to local bars and especially inside the stadium, locals would shake our hands and say, "Welcome to Green Bay." The hospitality was never-ending. I can't overstate how incredibly nice everyone was. I've been to NFL games in 7 stadiums and have never felt welcomed like this.

Confession Number 3: We'll Be the Only Lions Fans in the Studium.

Again, I was way off. Once the game started, I noticed that nearly half of the stadium was blue. There were lots of people wearing Lions jerseys. I did not see that coming.

Hats off to the residents of Green Bay and all of the Packer fans. You made a rough Lions loss a little bit easier to stomach. Next, the Lions take on divisional rivals the Chicago Bears at home in Detroit. Go Lions.

