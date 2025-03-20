Lake Ohio? Seriously? Here Are 5 Better Names for Lake Erie

Open letter to Vivek Ramaswamy who thinks we should change the name of Lake Erie, to Lake Ohio. I have a better idea.

Michigan and Ohio have a long, volatile history. There was the Michigan-Ohio War also known as the Toledo War in 1835. Then there's the fact that the Michigan Wolverines have beaten the Ohio Buckeyes in football 62 times. Ohio has only won 52 games against Michigan and they're still mad about it. Oh yeah, then there's the flag planting. GO BLUE!

But now Ohio is trying to take a Great Lake for themselves? Maybe they're jealous of Lake Michigan. Or maybe, just maybe, Vivek Ramaswamy is just trying to drum up attention to his campaign for Ohio Governor.

I don't really care why Ramaswamy wants to change the name of Lake Erie to Lake Ohio. I just think I have at least 5 names that are far better than Lake Ohio.

Lake Ohio Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

5 Better Names Than Lake Ohio

It's worth noting that Ohio already has the Ohio River that touches the following 6 states: Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

By the way, changing the name of bodies of water to flex is a hilarious attempt at showing how much power you have. What do you think would be a better name for Lake Erie? If you say Lake of America, we will judge you just like we are judging Vivek Ramaswamy for suggesting Lake Ohio.

Here's a crazy thought...here me out. We just call it Lake Erie.

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow