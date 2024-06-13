Police: Dangerous And Deadly Flesh-Eating Drug Found In Michigan

While Michigan is making efforts to combat drug use and addiction, officials have recently found dangerous new drugs in the state. And police are warning that one of those drugs is not only highly addictive but has also been dubbed 'the flesh-eating drug" known for its destructive impact on individuals who use it.

Dangerous And Deadly Flesh-Eating Drug Found In Michigan

According to The Detroit Free Press, a dangerous drug that has rarely appeared in Michigan has made its way to one county for the first time. St. Clair County's drug task force recently seized more than 42 grams of powdered desomorphine while executing a search warrant on a case involving cocaine sales in East China Township. This white powder is an extremely addictive injectable opioid also known as 'krokodil' (pronounced like crocodile) because of its 'flesh-eating' side effects.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 'krokodil' comes from the user's skin turning greenish and scaly due to damaged blood vessels. The damaged skin may look similar to a crocodile's scales. Krokodil causes serious damage to the veins and could cause gangrene and eventually result in amputation or death. And this isn't the only unnerving discovery officials have made recently in the drug world in Michigan.

Medetomidine, a drug known as 'tranq' on the streets, is most often used by veterinarians as an animal tranquilizer. 'Tranq' was recently linked to three overdose deaths in the state. Authorities are urging residents to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with addiction.

