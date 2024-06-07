BEWARE: Lethal And Deadly New Drug Kills More Michigan Residents

A dangerous drug has made its way into Michigan at an alarming rate. Many individuals are unaware of the dangers of using this drug recreationally. And Michigan officials are warning that residents are falling victim to its potent effects, proven deadly.

Lethal And Deadly New Drug Kills More Michigan Residents

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning Michigan residents that a drug that's not authorized to be used by human beings has ended up in the hands of drug users. People are using Medetomidine, most often used by veterinarians as an animal tranquilizer, for a dangerous high. And experts say it appears to be spreading rapidly. According to MDHHS, Medetomidine is similar to xylazine, which also goes by the street name 'tranq'. It can cause adverse effects, including slowed heart rate, low blood pressure, and decreased brain and spinal cord activity. Officials have more than one reason to be concerned about this deadly drug being sold on the street.

A study conducted by Western Michigan University shows that at least three people have died from ingesting medetomidine since March: one each in Ingham, Berrien, and Wayne counties. Medetomidine, like xylazine, is also not reversed by medications such as naloxone or Narcan. Testing strips are not yet available making it impossible to detect this drug. MDHHS is urging local substance use disorder organizations and health care providers to raise awareness and promote harm reduction practices. Authorities are urging residents to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with addiction.

