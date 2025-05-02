Burn Risk Prompts Recall of Popular Kitchen Appliance in Michigan

This popular kitchen appliance is commonly found in homes across Michigan.

I mean, I have one in my own kitchen too! This recall is pretty much one of my worst fears come true-- and I can't be the only one. Here's what you need to know:

Small convection ovens (air fryers) and pressure cookers have been around for decades but suddenly saw a resurgence with trendy rebrands like "air fryer" and Instant Pots. It's like we all suddenly rediscovered pressure cookers thanks to sites like Pinterest.

Don't get me wrong, I love the convenience of cooking an entire roast in 20 minutes in my Instant Pot-- it's a thrill! But I think we all have that same fear when turning that knob for the steam release. Don't you?

Pressure Cooker Recall

According to a news release the brand SharkNinja is recalling 2 million pressure cookers across the U.S. and Canada citing serious burn risk. Says Fox32 Chicago:

Ninja-branded "Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers" have a lid that can be opened while the cooker is in use. That can cause hot contents to escape from the product, posing serious burn risks.

This comes after SharkNinja received over 100 complaints of serious burn and injury, 50 of which were reported as second or third-degree burns to the face or body. Per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 26 lawsuits have been filed against SharkNinja.

The appliance was sold at major retailers including Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, and Target, as well as online at Amazon and direct from Ninja's website. Consumers who are in possession of the Ninja-branded "Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers are asked to stop using the pressure cooker feature immediately, but say "air fry" and other settings are still safe to use.

SharkNinja is offering free replacement lids to consumers with the affected products and say all returns will be handled online; consumers should not go to the original point of purchase. Visit SharkNinja's recall page here for more information.

