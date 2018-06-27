Keep Your Dog Safe In Kalamazoo This 4th of July
Humans LOVE fireworks, pets fear them. Help keep your animals safe this 4th.
Every year around this time, it seems that I hear a tragic story about a pet being spooked and runs off only to be hit by a car or lost for all time. That breaks my heart. The 4th of July is supposed to be a joyous time, not one of sadness. As pet owners we all know how stressful fireworks can be for a pet so I discovered some great information for us and our sweet fuzzy friends.
The National Council on Fireworks Safety did not forget to put a list together for our fur-babies
Safety Tips For Your Pet This Holiday
- Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.
- If fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to the sound.
- Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off during a fireworks display.
- Never shoot fireworks of any kind (consumer fireworks, sparklers, fountains, etc.) near pets.
A great solution for animals with high anxiety is use a 'Thundershirt Anxiety Jacket'
Applies gentle, constant pressure, similar to swaddling an infant.
There are some solutions that are simple like the Thundershirt. I myself have not spent the money on a Thundershirt, but I did take my Fathers advice and I wrap my dog Olive in a towl and secure it hair clips (not very fancy but it does the job).
I hope everyone, furry or not has a great 4th of July.