I don't know about you, but I'm ready to show 2023 the door!

As we head into the extended holiday weekend for one final hurrah, you're probably preoccupied with things like travel plans and stocking up on champagne, but do you have fireworks on that list?

I mostly equate fireworks with the 4th of July holiday. That is, until I hear them popping off in my neighborhood as we head into any holiday weekend. At 34 years of age I mostly just find fireworks annoying-- unless you're the one lighting them!

I don't know if it was the pandemic or what, but these days it seems like folks will find any and every excuse to set off fireworks. Are they really allowed to do that anytime they want?

Whether you're the one setting them off or the person on Facebook asking, "Did anyone hear that loud boom?", here's what you should know about using fireworks in Michigan:

Both state and local laws dictate when and where residents can set off fireworks. Let me just say, if you've got any leftover fireworks from 4th of July now's the time to use them! Michigan law says fireworks are only permitted to be used on the following holidays

New Years Eve/Day: 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day.

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day. 4th of July: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 and/or 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5 , if that date is a Friday or Saturday.

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 and/or 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. , if that date is a Friday or Saturday. Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

