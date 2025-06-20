Summer nights in Michigan are about to get a bit louder. Familiarize yourself with the fireworks law to keep the peace in your neighborhood.

If you're hearing fireworks exploding while you're trying to sleep this Summer, your neighbors might be breaking Michigan state law, or maybe, depending on the date and time, they are within their rights.

How do you know if someone is breaking the fireworks law? We have all of the info you need below.

Sinasdramis.com did the work for us and broke down the times that Michigan residents are allowed to set off their fireworks this Summer.

When can I legally use fireworks in Michigan this summer?

Memorial Day

From 11 AM til 11:45 PM on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day.

4th of July

From 11 AM until 11:45 PM on June 29th, July 1st, July 2nd, July 3rd, and July 4th.

From 11 AM until 11:45 PM on July 5th, but only if July 5 is on a Friday or Saturday.

Labor Day

From 11 AM til 11:45 PM on the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day.

The Michigan Legislature tells us that the cost of breaking the Fireworks Law is a hefty fine.

An ordinance under subsection (2) shall impose a civil fine of $1,000.00 for each violation of the ordinance and no other fine or sanction.

Please be mindful of the incredibly hot and dry weather we are experiencing when setting off your fireworks. Also, remember that small children and family pets can be negatively affected by repeated loud booms.

