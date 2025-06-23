As the summer sun sets, fireworks will soon light up the skies, but when exactly can you expect those colorful bursts? Let’s break it down.

The state of Indiana goes out of its way to make sure you can have fireworks fun almost all year round. Most states have far more restrictions.

So, as fireworks are booming while you're trying to get some shut-eye, how do you know if your neighbors are breaking the law?

When can I legally use fireworks in Indiana this summer?

You must be at least 18 to operate fireworks in Indiana. IN.gov also points out that you should check our local ordinances.

Throughout the year, it is legal in Indiana to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited further by local ordinances. Citizens should check with local officials.

Local ordinances cannot prevent you from shooting off fireworks on the days and times below.

Week of Independence Day

From 5 PM until two hours after sunset on June 29th through July 3rd.

From 10 AM until Midnight on July 4th.

From 5 PM until two hours after sunset on July 5th through July 9th.

New Years Eve

From 10 AM til 1 AM

The IndyStar points out that breaking fireworks laws can cost you anywhere from $500 to $10,000 in fines. Get familiar with all of the rules before you crack open your PBR.

