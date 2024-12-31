What’s That Boom? Holiday Fireworks Laws in Michigan

As we prepare to send-off 2024 you're probably preoccupied with things like travel plans, stocking up on champagne, but do you have fireworks on that list?

Of course, we generally associate fireworks with the 4th of July holiday but you're likely to hear fireworks popping off in neighborhoods across Michigan no matter the holiday, so what do the actual laws say?

I don't know if it was the pandemic or what, but these days it seems like folks will find any and every excuse to set off fireworks. Are they just allowed to shoot those things off anytime they want?

Whether you're the one setting them off or the person on Facebook asking Did anyone hear that loud boom?, here's what you should know about using fireworks in Michigan!

Spoiler alert: if you have any fireworks leftover from the 4th of July now is the time to use them.

Both state and local laws dictate when and where residents can set off fireworks, however, state law generally supersedes local law in most cases should a conflict arise. Michigan law says fireworks are only permitted to be used on the following holidays:

Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day.

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day. 4th of July: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 and/or 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5 , if that date is a Friday or Saturday.

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 and/or 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. , if that date is a Friday or Saturday. Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day New Years Eve/Day: 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

Wow, I honestly assumed Christmas was on that list too. Well, you learn something new every day. Happy new year!

