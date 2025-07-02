Noisy Fireworks in Kalamazoo? Call This Number, Not 911

It's about to get loud in Southwest Michigan!

We're looking forward to lake time, backyard BBQs, and plenty of ice cold adult beverage this 4th of July holiday. Of course it wouldn't be Independence Day without an explosion or two.

I'm only human so I absolutely love a good fireworks show; drones just don't do it for me. I need to see some pyrotechnics and combustibles!

While there are many professional fireworks displays planned across Southwest Michigan this year we all love to put on a show in our own backyard for our friends and neighbors. It seems there are fireworks stands on every corner right now! Have you stocked up yet?

Officials with the City of Kalamazoo, Michigan are reminding residents to be courteous neighbors when it comes to backyard fireworks displays. Like I said, I love a good fireworks display-- but not at 2 o'clock in the morning.

Did you know the City of Kalamazoo offers a non-emergency line to report fireworks violations?

According to the city fireworks are only permitted to be used during certain dates and times. Locally, those dates include:

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. on December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1

Memorial Day: The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day between 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Independence Day: Starting June 29 through July 4 between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., ( and on July 5 if it is a Friday or Saturday only )

) Labor Day: The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Juneteenth: On June 19 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. if it falls on a Saturday or Sunday, otherwise on the third Saturday in June.

Per the city fireworks are only allowed on private property. Using fireworks outside the designated times, on private property without permission, or while under the influence can result in a fine up to $1,000.

Please be courteous and considerate of the elderly, our veterans, and children by only using fireworks during permitted hours. To report a violation to the City of Kalamazoo call the non-emergency line at: (269) 488-8911.

