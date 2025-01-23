Katy Purry is Look for Her Furever Home in Southwest Michigan
This domestic short-haired kitten, Katy Purry, is available for adoption and ready to "Roar" into your life. See what I did there?
This purty kitten is just 9 weeks old and could be the "Dark Horse" of your home. I feel like you're "Hot N Cold" on my Katy Perry puns, but I think they're meowvelous.
Adopt Katy Purry from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Age: 2 months and 3 days
- Gender: Female
- Size: Small
- Weight: 2.4 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK with kids: Not Sure
- OK with dogs: Not Sure
- OK with cats: Not Sure
- Housetrained: Not Sure
- Hypoallergenic: Not Sure
Tap here to see more info on Katy Purry.
If you would like to help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable animals you can click here to donate. You can also get more info on volunteering by tapping here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
