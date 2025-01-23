Katy Purry is Look for Her Furever Home in Southwest Michigan

This domestic short-haired kitten, Katy Purry, is available for adoption and ready to "Roar" into your life. See what I did there?

This purty kitten is just 9 weeks old and could be the "Dark Horse" of your home. I feel like you're "Hot N Cold" on my Katy Perry puns, but I think they're meowvelous.

Katy Purry the kitten needs a furever home in Southwest Michigan. SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Adopt Katy Purry from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Age: 2 months and 3 days

Gender: Female

Size: Small

Weight: 2.4 pounds

Shots up to date: Yes

Spayed / Neutered: Yes

OK with kids: Not Sure

OK with dogs: Not Sure

OK with cats: Not Sure

Housetrained: Not Sure

Hypoallergenic: Not Sure

Tap here to see more info on Katy Purry.

If you would like to help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable animals you can click here to donate. You can also get more info on volunteering by tapping here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

