Get ready for a bit of everything this weekend! Friday starts sunny, but Saturday's clouds might bring a little drama.

Scroll down to see the full weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, September 12th, 2025, through Sunday, September 14th, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 83.

Sunny. High 83. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 57.

Cloudy skies. Low 57. Saturday: A slight chance of showers followed by thunderstorms after 11 am. Then partly sunny. High 80.

A slight chance of showers followed by thunderstorms after 11 am. Then partly sunny. High 80. Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Low 59.

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Low 59. Sunday: Sunny. High 85.

Sunny. High 85. Sunday Night: A chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 59.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 83.

Sunny. High 83. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 57.

Cloudy skies. Low 57. Saturday: A slight chance of showers followed by thunderstorms. Then partly sunny. High 80.

A slight chance of showers followed by thunderstorms. Then partly sunny. High 80. Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Low 59.

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Low 59. Sunday: Sunny. High 85.

Sunny. High 85. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 54.

(Source: National Weather Service)

READ MORE: The Most Beautiful Places In Michigan For Fall Foliage

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 79.

Sunny. High 79. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 59.

Cloudy skies. Low 59. Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm. Then partly sunny. High 79.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm. Then partly sunny. High 79. Saturday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 60.

Cloudy skies. Low 60. Sunday: Sunny. High 81.

Sunny. High 81. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 57.

(Source: National Weather Service)

