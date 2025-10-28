Not only is Kalamazoo a real place, but there are five towns, all named Kalamazoo, each with its own quirky stories and histories.

Now that we know five towns called Kalamazoo exist in the United States, let's find out where they are and dive into their intriguing backstories.

Kalamazoo - Florida

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people who moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.

This southwest Volusia County community does not have population data available. Check out the satellite image below.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo - Nebraska

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The most interesting thing about Kalamazoo, Nebraska, is that it's 12 miles from Battle Creek, Nebraska. When you consider that Kalamazoo, Michigan, is just 20 miles from Battle Creek, Michigan, it makes you wonder what else they copied from Pure Michigan.

This Kalamazoo hasn't had a post office since 1904, and likely got its name from Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to Wikipedia. There is no census data for Kalamazoo.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This Kalamazoo is an unincorporated community. In fact, their only post office has been closed for years.

I was unable to find when this small town was settled or its population.

Kalamazoo - Arkansas

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is more than likely the smallest of the Kalamazoos. It is nearly impossible to find any info on this Kzoo. It's a small populated community in Logan County, AR.

Kalamazoo, Arkansas, is located in the middle of nowhere, just South of the Arkansas River. This Kalamazoo was not counted by the U.S. census, so there is no population information available.

Kalamazoo - Michigan

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

This is likely the first Kalamazoo, according to wikipedia,

Originally known as Bronson (after founder Titus Bronson) in the township of Arcadia, the names of both the city and the township were changed to "Kalamazoo" in 1836 and 1837, respectively

Kalamazoo, Michigan, had an estimated 73,257 residents in 2021.

Kalamazoo, Michigan, has given us stars like NFL player Greg Jennings, American Idol contestant Matt Giraud, and TV Host/Comedian Jordan Klepper.

Read More: Kalamazoo Ice Rink Wings West Reopening Under New Owners

Read More: Kalamazoo Ice Rink Wings West Reopening Under New Owners

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Establishments A Full List of the Kalamazoo Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries you can find in the city (and Portage). Gallery Credit: Google Street View