Fast food fans were thrilled when news first broke that the popular Southern chicken chain Bojangles was coming to Michigan for the first time, with its debut location opening right here in West Michigan near Grand Rapids.

After years of watching new restaurant chains make their Michigan debuts on the east side of the state, it felt like things were finally starting to change on our side of the Mitten. Bojangles wasn't the only exciting announcement, either. Jack in the Box also announced its return to Michigan, with a new Battle Creek location marking its first new restaurant in the state in more than 30 years.

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For a while, it seemed like West Michigan's fast food scene was finally getting the attention it deserved. Sadly, that excitement didn't last long.

Just nine months after Michigan's only Bojangles welcomed its first customers, the West Michigan location has closed its doors and is listed as "permanently closed" on Google. But there's potentially a much bigger story behind its closing, one involving a familiar West Michigan restaurant company and a major bankruptcy filing.

One Company Connects Michigan's Bojangles and Wendy's Closures

The Wyoming Bojangles location was operated by Meritage Hospitality Group, a Grand Rapids-based restaurant company that also operated hundreds of Wendy's locations across the country. Unfortunately, in September 2026 Meritage suddenly declared bankruptcy and the future of their 300+ Wendy's franchise locations were in jeopardy.

And one can only assume that had something to do with the closing of the Wyoming Bojangles.

According to the Associated Press, Wendy's corporate claims Meritage owes nearly $146.9 million in royalties and fees. After closing 60 Wendy's locations in 2025 as part of a restructuring effort, the company then faced another major setback. Wendy's terminated Meritage's franchise agreement on September 16, 2026, just one day before Meritage filed for bankruptcy protection.

Now, Wendy's and Meritage Are Fighting It Out in Court

The two companies are now fighting over whether Wendy's legally terminated those agreements before the bankruptcy filing or not, or whether Wendy's termination was valid in the first place. As of this writing the dispute has not been resolved, but Nation's Restaurant News reports 33 Meritage-owned Wendy's have closed since September 2026. NRN expects that number to climb to 60 by the end of the month.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Meritage operated 314 Wendy's restaurants across 15 states, including Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

15 Michigan Wendy’s Locations That Have Closed in 2026 Wendy’s has been closing underperforming restaurants across the country in 2026, including several right here in Michigan. Since the company has never released a full list of locations, tracking them down hasn’t always been easy. Here are 15 Michigan Wendy’s locations that have closed so far in 2026. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie