Kalamazoo Police Looking For Suspect After 44-mile Chase

This week, Police in Kalamazoo and the surrounding areas got another taste of the high-speed chase life. They were able to stop the vehicle, but that didn't stop the chase as the driver took off on foot.

From OJ Simpson in his Ford Bronco to the runaway limo in New York, car chases are nothing new for American culture. Not only are we used to seeing them in movies, but also in our very real lives, as most people have either heard of or seen a high-speed chase.

Chase Details

According to an article from WoodTV 8, police located a wanted felon driving a vehicle and tried to make a routine traffic stop. Obviously, the driver took off and led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through multiple townships in Kalamazoo county which lasted 44 miles.

The chase started in Pavilion Township but made its way through Comstock Township, Richland Township, Kalamazoo Township, Kalamazoo, Oshtemo Township, and back into Kalamazoo before being brought to an abrupt end.

Once back in Kalamazoo, stop sticks stopped the vehicle on Dwight Avenue, just north of East Main Street. The stop sticks were able to stop the vehicle, but the driver swiftly hopped out and fled on foot.

Authorities were unable to detain the suspect but say the suspect is wanted on multiple charges, including assaulting an officer, fleeing and eluding, domestic assault, and felon in possession of a firearm, and are asking for help with any relevant information.