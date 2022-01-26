Kalamazoo Police Have Stand-Off With Gunman

Kalamazoo Police spent hours negotiating with an armed gunman who had taken refuge in a home, just after noon on Wednesday, January 26th.

Public Safety Officers responded to the 800-block of West Cedar Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they spoke with a woman who said that she was having a dispute with a man with whom she has a domestic relationship. During the argument, the man pointed a weapon at her and then left the home, pointing the gun at another male family member, firing a shot at him. The family member left the scene and refused to cooperate with investigators, but it appears that he was not injured during the shooting.

The 19-year-old Kalamazoo man then retreated into the home, refusing to come out and meet with authorities. As a result, the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team was called upon to negotiate with the gunman.

Negotiators were eventually able to convince the man to surrender and he was arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from the incident.

Investigators conducted a search of the apartment and found evidence of the reported felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.