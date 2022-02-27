Kalamazoo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects

Kalamazoo Police were on patrol early Sunday morning, February 27th, when they were alerted to an attempted armed robbery in the 4700-block of Stadium Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim and witnesses described how the gunman had brandished a handgun and then fled the scene in a getaway car. The victim and witnesses were able to provide a detailed vehicle description, along with a direction of travel. A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle, which was still occupied, in the 2700-block of West Michigan Avenue.

Squad cars moved in on the vehicle, occupied by four suspects, and blocked it from fleeing the scene. A firearm was observed in the vehicle and seized as evidence. Two occupants, one being a St. Joseph County resident and the other being a Kalamazoo resident, were arrested for robbery and other firearm-related offenses. Both subjects were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.