City of Kalamazoo, MI Will Soon Close Parks Facilities For The Season

Parks and trail located throughout the City of Kalamazoo will remain open throughout the fall and winter.

However, if nature calls while you're out in nature-- you're out of luck.

This news actually makes me really sad; it's our first real sign the busy season is winding down and everyone's about to go into hibernation for the next several months. Ahead of the cold winter season in Michigan, the City of Kalamazoo Parks department has announced it's time to go down to a skeleton crew.

As we say goodbye to all the extra seasonal staff the City of Kalamazoo will begin to shut down various parks facilities throughout the city. This includes public restrooms, water fountains, and parking lot gates will all be closed for the season.

Of course, just because the facilities are closed that doesn't mean the parks themselves are closed! The City of Kalamazoo has reassures us,

...don't worry, you can still enjoy city parks in the fall and winter! Nearby parking will be available, and parks will continue o be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset.

Beginning Tuesday, October 1, 2024 parks facilities will be closed for the season with the exception of Milham Park, Spring Valley Park, and Woods Lake Park, which each have one parking lot open year-round.

Like I said, it just really bums me out because this means the summer season is actually over. What winter activity have you found helps brighten your mood during the long winter months of darkness and seasonal depression?

