Two Michigan residents reported sickness due to E. Coli exposure after eating McDonald's Quarter Pounder. What's really going on here?

75 people around the United States have reportedly fallen ill from E. Coli exposure in the last 10 days. Two of the most recent victims are Michigan residents. There are currently numerous news stories that are giving what seems like conflicting information on this issue. Some say that all cases are linked directly to McDonald's Quarter Pounders while other articles blame onions from a specific company for the E. Coli exposure. A recent CBS News article says that McDonald's will put Quarter Pounders back on the menu of all McDonald's locations in the 13 states that were affected after a recent statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to believe that slivered onions from a single supplier are the likely source of contamination, McDonald's said in a statement. It said it will resume selling the Quarter Pounder at affected restaurants -- without slivered onions - in the coming week.

Michigan, Mcdonald's, E. Coli Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Taylor Farms out of California is where McDonald's gets their yellow onions. These onions have been recalled and is allegedly the source of the outbreaks of E. Coli in 13 states.

States With E. Coli Cases Linked to Taylor Farms Onions/McDonald's Quarter Pounders

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Montanna

Nebraska

New Mexico

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

E. Coli Symptoms According to the FDA

stomach cramps

diarrhea

fever

nausea, and/or vomiting

If you think you are experiencing E. Coli symptoms please contact a healthcare professional immediately.

Alert: Michigan and Indiana Affected by Massive New Food Recall

Alert: Michigan and Indiana Affected by Massive New Food Recall

11 Amazon Items Now Under Urgent Recall Amazon has listed these products on its recent safety recalls page. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart