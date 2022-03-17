From the booth to the movie screen, Ludacris has been all over the place, and now he's coming right here to Kalamazoo, Michigan. Many know him for his roles in Fast and Furious series, Hustle and Flow, Max Payne and many other films. While others know him from blaring one of his many hits such as Stand Up, My Chick Bad, How Low, Southern Hospitality, and countless others through their speakers. At the end of the day, most of us know who Ludacris is, and now we can see him at the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

Before you get yourself too hyped up, let me give you a little more details on this event. Those of you that are 40+, 30+, and even some of you 25+ aged folk may want to remake whatever plans you just cancelled because this event does have stipulations for attendees. This is a closed event that is being presented by the Western Michigan University(WMU) Campus Activities Board and being held at the Kalamazoo State Theatre. So unless you are a student or faculty member at WMU, Kalamazoo Valley Community College(KVCC), or Kalamazoo College(K College) then you may not attend.

Now that those of you that are left are looking for the most important of information, what day and time will Ludacris be in town, when and where will tickets be available, how to purchase tickets, and what the venue rules are, lucky for you here it is.

When And Where

Ludacris is making his way to town, next month. Now that seems like it's so far away but in reality it's much closer than you think. In exactly 3 weeks from Saturday, March 19th, Ludacris will be standing on the stage performing in Kalamazoo. On Saturday, April 9th, at 8:00pm the concert will begin, with doors opening at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale, Friday, March 18th, and will only be available at the Kalamazoo State Theatre ticket office.

Tickets And Venue Rules

Students are allowed to buy up to 2 tickets that are priced at $20 a piece and must show their student ID at the ticket office when purchasing tickets. There is a strict no bag policy along with showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is required upon arrival and you may be asked to wear a mask. There is general admission seating and very limited mezzanine and balcony seating available for the concert.