Kalamazoo Latinx Festival Celebrates 4 Years

One of the greatest things about America is that it's a melting pot of the world. There are so many different kinds of people and cultures that live within the borders of our country. Seeing, hearing, and experiencing the cuisine, music, art, and other parts of these cultures can really make you appreciate the differences we have.

Michigan in particular has dozens of different cultures that have vibrant communities within the state. While the state is still mostly White and African American/Black, there are still thousands of people from other cultures calling the Mitten home. Kalamazoo and many other cities are home to flourishing Latinx communities with cultures from several countries.

Have You Heard of The Latinx Festival In Kalamazoo?

Kalamazoo has been leaning into the Latinx community more and celebrating their involvement in the city. For the last 3 years, there has been a Latinx Festival to give residents and visitors a chance to experience Latin American culture. This year, they announced they will be returning for a 4th year.

WOOD via MSN reports:

Beginning at noon on Saturday, visitors to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo can attend the fourth annual “Kzoo Latinx Festival” from El Concilio, a local nonprofit. “Everyone is welcome,” Irving Quintero, associate director of El Concilio, said. “We’re looking forward to a good event.” Kzoo Latinx Festival welcomes in thousands of visitors to experience authentic Latin American culture through local food vendors, artisan craft businesses and nonprofit organizations that support West Michigan’s Latinx community.

Live performances and DJ sets will begin on the stage at 5pm and will run until the festival concludes at 11pm. The entire time you're there, the park will be filled with jewelry and handmade quilts, sampling Latin American dishes and more available for purchase.

The best part about the Latinx Festival is that it is a completely free to attend family friendly event that can make your Saturday eventful.