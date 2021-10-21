Kalamazoo K9 Locates Loaded Handgun Following High Speed Chase

A high-speed chase took place in Kalamazoo, following a traffic stop, Wednesday evening.

Kalamazoo police were conducting proactive patrols regarding citizen complaints of gun violence in the 100 block of West Stockbridge Ave., when they stopped a vehicle, shortly after 8 PM. The driver, a 19-year-old Kalamazoo resident, fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers saturated the area and located the vehicle near Washington Avenue and Race Street. “Ozzy”, A K-9 officer, was unable to locate the suspect but did locate a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, along with other evidence.

Even though the driver wasn’t located, he has been identified and criminal charges are being submitted against him, including but not limited to, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Fleeing & Eluding, and other weapons offenses.

Anyone having information regarding this incident or other crimes of violence is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.