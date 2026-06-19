Who knew we had the wild wild west right here in Pure Michigan? Most people have no idea cacti grow in Michigan. Did you?

The Wild Michigan Plant That Looks Like It Belongs in a Desert

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As it turns out, Michigan is home to not one, but two different species of native cacti. Call them what you will, cacti or cactuses (both are technically correct), I had no idea a place as lush and green as the Great Lakes State could also be a place where these prickly plants thrive.

Every now and then on Facebook I'll see someone posting about their surprise cactus patch find. Here's what to know about these native plants and where you're likely to find them:

Fragile Prickly Pear (Opuntia fragilis): a small flowering cactus known for its vibrant yellow blooms, while this plant grows naturally in Michigan, it can also be found across much of North America, including Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and parts of Canada. Even though it can be found across multiple regions, the species is considered endangered in some areas.

Eastern Prickly Pear (Opuntia Cespitosa): While the Eastern Prickly Pear is typically associated with regions between the Appalachian Mountains and the Mississippi River, it can also be found in parts of Ontario, Canada. In Michigan, the cactus is most often spotted in Southwest Michigan and Monroe County, according to various sources.

20 Weird Michigan Town Names And How They Actually Got Their Names Across its 83 counties, there are some weird town names around the state, but in a fun way. The stories behind why these towns have been given those names are just as wacky. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill