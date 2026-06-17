Southwest Michigan’s Inclusive Playgrounds Are Changing How Kids Play

Southwest Michigan’s Inclusive Playgrounds Are Changing How Kids Play

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Liberty Mutual Insurance

Whether at school or the park, a carefree afternoon on the playground is a childhood experience every kid deserves. Check out these accessible and barrier-free playgrounds across Southwest Michigan that are making playtime more inclusive for children of all abilities.

Discover SW Michigan’s Top Accessible Playgrounds for Families:

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Now more than ever, it's important for kids to have the freedom to simply just be kids! Childhood memories are often made on the playground, and every child deserves to be part of them.

Hope Network's Holland Center for Autism just revealed their new inclusive playground and as exciting as that is, the playground is not open to the public and is meant for use only by children participating in their services.

I was curious to know if there were any similar parks in our area, and thankfully the answer is: yes!

Inclusive Playground Michigan
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Liberty Mutual Insurance

What Makes a Playground 'Inclusive'?

While you may often hear terms like "accessible", "inclusive", and "ADA-compliant" used interchangeably to describe these barrier-free playgrounds, they are typically characterized by:

  • Having open and accessible pathways, including wheelchair ramps
  • Play features that include those with hearing and visual impairments
  • Elevated activity tables for those in wheelchairs
  • Swings and play structures with back support

Here Are 5 Inclusive Playgrounds Located in SW Michigan

These playgrounds located throughout Southwest Michigan are fun for all ages and abilities.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Find more inclusive playground across Michigan here.

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Filed Under: Holland, Kalamazoo, kids, Michigan, portage, southwest michigan
Categories: Articles, Lists

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