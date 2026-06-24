Dine With Chef Andrew Zimmern in Michigan Wine Country This Summer

Food and wine lovers have a rare opportunity to dine with one of the culinary world's most recognizable personalities. Here's how to get a seat at the table for the unforgettable night in the heart of Michigan wine country.

Renowned Chef Andrew Zimmern Plans Special Michigan Event

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You've seen him on your television, but did you ever think you would actually have the chance to enjoy a perfectly curated meal by the Andrew Zimmern himself? It will be a night to remember as Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay, Michigan hosts the celebrity chef for an evening of exceptional food and drink, plus the simple joy of sharing a meal with your neighbors.

Black Star Farms just made the announcement on social media sharing:

This August, Black Star Farms welcomes one of the most recognized voices in food and travel for an unforgettable evening in the vineyards...More than a dinner, this is a rare opportunity to experience Andrew's signature blend of hospitality, storytelling, and culinary expertise in an intimate setting unlike any other in Northern Michigan.

According to Black Star Farms the evening will begin with appetizers and artisan breads and then transition to a multi-course meal curated by Chef Andrew himself. Of course, all thoughtfully paired with the winery's award-winning selections.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m.. Tickets just went on sale and will no doubt sell-out quickly even at $344.25 per person. Find more details on the event and menu here.

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